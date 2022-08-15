WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Zoo (SCZ) is morning the loss of Buck, the zoo’s eldest male Chacoan Peccary, who died Sunday.

According to the SCZ, Buck was 23 years old and one of the oldest Chacoan Peccary in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums population. His advanced age was attributed to medical conditions that could no longer be managed effectively. It led the zoo to make a difficult but necessary quality of life decision to euthanize him.

The SCZ says Buck’s caretakers will remember him as a gentle old man who was full of personality and that his absence from the peccary squadron will be felt for some time.

“Buck arrived at Sedgwick County Zoo in May of 2002. He sired 10 offspring, two of whom still reside at SCZ. His legacy lives on in the 68 grandkids, 73 great grandkids, and 3 great-great grandkids that have been part of the worldwide zoo population of Chacoan peccary,” said the SCZ.

According to the zoo, the Chacoan Peccary squadron now consists of Karl, the only male, and Kaiya and Toni, both daughters of Buck.

The Chacoan peccary is an endangered species found only in the Gran Chaco region of South America, according to the SCZ. Their endangered species status is primarily due to habitat loss and over-hunting.