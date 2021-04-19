Sedgwick County Zoo offers half-off admission on Earth Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Zoo is ready to celebrate Earth Day this year on Thursday, April 22.

The zoo is offering 50% off regular admission Thursday only. Regular admission is $20 for people ages 12 – 61, $15 for children ages 3 – 11 and for senior citizens 62 and older, and free for babies and toddlers. If you have a zoo membership, your admission will be free as usual.

The zoo asks non-members to buy tickets in advance at SCZ.org. You will also be asked to select the hour you plan to arrive. Zoo hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.