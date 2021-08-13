Sedgwick County Zoo ‘on track’ to new and improved experience

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Zoo may start looking more like a construction site. A new 25-year master plan may have it looking unrecognizable from what it is today.

The zoo is currently in phase one of five.

“We are just now finishing up phase one, which included a new entry complex, which includes the administration building that we’re standing in right now, membership office and zoo store as well as the updated amur leopard and Snow Leopard habitat,” said Jennica King, the strategic communications director for Sedgwick County Zoo.

Due to COVID-19, the master plan has already seen some changes.

“After COVID hit and the zoo shut down, things kind of had to be rearranged,” said King.

The zoo has many attractions it plans to add, including an electric train.

“It will be about a 1.3 mile track that will start right in the middle of the zoo, and then it’ll go around the outside of the zoo and so you’ll be able to see new views of Mexican wolves and elephants that you’ve never seen before,” said King.

The zoo will eventually become a multi-day destination with the future addition of a lodge and waterpark.

“The idea of the African Lodge is that you can wake up and have a giraffe staring at you through your window,” said King. “It’ll be that close.”

Zoo member Sadie Collier is excited for a stingray touch experience and a new aquarium.

“That’s what I’m really looking forward to, is the aquarium,” said Collier.

In the next 25 years, the zoo will also be adding an animal-themed carousel, aerial sky rides, a community events center and a new concert stage and central plaza area.

For more information on the Sedgwick County Zoo master plan, you can click here.