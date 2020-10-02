Sedgwick County Zoo receives major gift from Fidelity Bank Foundation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Zoo announced that Fidelity Bank Foundation has committed to a $250,000 gift to the zoo in its 50th Birthday Capital Campaign.

The bank foundation will also become the sponsor of the flamingo exhibit, which is the first animal guests will encounter once inside.

“For nearly 50 years, families have flocked to The Sedgwick County Zoo to learn and experience the

wonders of the natural world,” said Clark Bastian, president of the Fidelity Bank Foundation. “We are proud to help ensure that future generations of visitors are able to create cherished memories of their own, starting each adventure with a festive welcome from the Fidelity Flamingos.”

The zoo is in its final stages of a $15 million capital campaign to build a new entry and a new leopard exhibit to celebrate its 50th birthday in 2021. Less than $200,000 remains to be raised for the campaign.

The zoo says the new entry complex will provide more efficient guest arrivals, enhanced membership experience, and an ability to manage projected growth of attendance in the future. It will also include administrative offices, a state-of-the-art retail center, and a dedicated space for pets of out-of-town visitors.

“Fidelity Bank Foundation really came through in a big way to help with this campaign. Everyone is facing difficult challenges during this pandemic,” says Dr. Jeff Ettling, President and CEO of the Zoo. “Their partnership and community leadership is a reflection of their commitment to make Wichita a great place to live.”

