WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Zoo (SCZ) is reopening its Australia and South America habitats on Friday, June 3.

The habitats are being reopened after having to be closed off to the public due to the threat of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).

Although the habitats are reopening to the public, the SCZ says it may take a while longer for all of the birds to return.

Due to repairs being done to the roof of the Tropics building, it will be closed until further notice.

The SCZ has also deemed it safe to return pelicans, flamingos, penguins, storks and cranes to their outdoor habitats.

Cannot make it to the zoo to see the birds being returned? You can watch the penguin cam, a livestream of the Cessna Penguin Cove, on the SCZ website.

To view a list of the 129 bird species at the SCZ, click here.