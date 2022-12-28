WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Zoo revealed on Wednesday the cause of death for Kucheza, the baby chimpanzee born at the zoo earlier this year that caught the hearts of millions, was head trauma.

“After a careful and thorough investigation, Kucheza’s necropsy revealed that the cause of death was head trauma,” the zoo said in a Facebook post.

Kucheza left a huge imprint on our world in his short time here, and we thank each one of our friends for your love and support during this very difficult time. Sedgwick County Zoo

The zoo says its team is still trying to make sense of it all, but the reality of the situation is that will never know what led to Kucheza’s injuries.

The SCZ says they believe Kucheza’s death was an accident.

“Based on the family social dynamics and what we know of each individual chimp, we believe that whatever happened that night was an accident,” said the zoo.

Courtesy: Sedgwick County Zoo

The zoo says they do not believe it was infanticide, which they explained as the intentional killing of infants and is known to happen in wild chimpanzee populations.

“The family had been together without incident for two weeks, and his injuries were not characteristic of injuries associated with infanticide,” the zoo said.