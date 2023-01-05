WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Zoo (SCZ) announced Thursday that they are going to sell Kucheza and Mahale apparel to benefit the chimpanzees at the zoo.

The SCZ says after hearing requests from friends all over the world for merchandise in honor of Kucheza’s memory, they are going to do just that.

Shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts and more in a variety of colors with a design of Mahale holding Kucheza in her arms are being sold.

According to the Zoo, the design was drawn by one of their own talented staff members.

“It truly captures the love that Mahale and Kucheza shared with the world,” the SCZ said.

Proceeds from the apparel items will go directly towards benefitting Mahale and the rest of the chimpanzees at the SCZ.

To buy an apparel piece featuring Kucheza and Mahale, click here.