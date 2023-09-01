WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Zoo has talked about a potential foster mom for new baby chimpanzee, Alizeti.

According to the zoo, they have received numerous inquiries regarding Mahale’s potential, and they would like to address it.

Mahale gave birth via c-section to Kucheza in November 2022. Due to low oxygen levels, he was taken care of by the animal care team for a short period of time. A video of Mahale reuniting with Kucheza went viral.

“Mahale has proven herself to be an exceptional mother, and we remain hopeful that she will have the opportunity to rear another offspring of her own in the future,” the SCZ said. “Every infant is very important to the Species Survival Plan population, so it will be beneficial to give Mahale an opportunity to have her own offspring, as fostering is a time commitment.”

The zoo says that within its troop, they have another female named Sukari who has not been able to have her own healthy offspring yet possesses exceptional maternal skills, making her the ideal candidate for fostering at this time.

According to the SCZ, there is no plan at this time for Chuckie, Alizeti’s birth mother, to assist in her care as her behavior indicates that she is not ready to be a mother.

“Her ability to observe maternal care will give her an opportunity to learn for the next time,” the zoo says.

The SCZ says it will provide regular updates as Alizeti continues to grow and eventually join her foster mom.