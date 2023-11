WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Zoo will honor veterans and military personnel with free admission on Veterans Day. It is from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11.

Veterans and military personnel will enjoy free Zoo admission for themselves and their immediate families.

A valid ID must be shown at the ticket window to take advantage of the offer. The offer does not apply to Wild Lights tickets.