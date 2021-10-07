Sedgwick County Zoo western lowland gorilla dies

Zuza (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Zoo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Zoo announced Zuza, 30-year-old western lowland gorilla, died Thursday morning.

The zoo said Zuza woke up and had breakfast as usual but was later found unresponsive when zookeepers returned for a routine training session. Repeated attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

At this time, the medical staff is still working to determine the cause of death.

Zuza was born Sept. 16, 1991, at Brookfield Zoo in Chicago and came to Sedgwick County Zoo in 2010. He was a guest favorite – known to his caretakers and fans as “Zuza the Entertainer.”

