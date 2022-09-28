WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Zoo (SCZ) announced the death of Shasta, the zoo’s American Cream Draft Horse, on Facebook Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Shasta (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Zoo)

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Shasta, the American Cream Draft Horse,” said the zoo.

The SCZ says Shasta was just five months old when she arrived in 2003.

“She soon became a guest favorite due to her size, beauty, and spunky personality,” the zoo said.

Shasta was struggling with health issues, according to the SCZ. They say she was under the care of zoo veterinary staff as well as equine specialists.

According to the zoo, “The American Cream Draft Horse is listed as critically endangered with The Livestock Conservancy and is the only breed of draft horse developed in the United States.”

The zoo says Shasta was the only American Cream Draft Horse within any AZA organization.

“[Shasta] will be missed by guests and staff alike,” said the SCZ.