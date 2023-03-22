WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County’s new election commissioner was sworn into her role on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab announced the appointment of Laura Rainwater.

Family and friends gathered at the Sedgwick County Election Office for the swearing-in ceremony.

Rainwater previously told KSN News that she would look at staffing and budgeting for the office. The change won’t be immediate.

“I want to get in here and analyze the operations before I make any drastic changes to the election office. We want to get through this primary. I have no doubt that it will be a successful primary,” said Rainwater.

Rainwater has one change, searching for a new location for the election office.