Sedgwick man dies in rollover crash in Harvey County

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a fatal crash that killed a Sedgwick man Saturday night.

Jacob Shrewsbury, 20, was traveling with another man in a car in the 10000 block of S. West Road. That is a rural road about a mile east of the city limits of Sedgwick.

Around 9:30 p.m., the car left the roadway, heading into a ditch. The vehicle rolled over, ejecting both men. Then, the car caught on fire.

Shrewsbury died at the scene. The other man, in his 20s, had serious injuries and was taken to Wesley Medical Center.