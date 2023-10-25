WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick Police Chief Lee Nygaard has tendered his resignation effective immediately.

A news release from the City of Sedgwick says Nygaard was placed on paid administrative leave after “multiple allegations” of misconduct were brought to the attention of the administration and the governing body.

The city said it found the allegations being brought forth to be substantiated and a violation of departmental and city policies.

Sedgwick City Administrator Kyle Nordick tells KSN News there was a citizen complaint against the chief. It was investigated. He said the allegation was not about money use but would not say if the allegation involved city property.

Due to the type of allegations, the city says anonymity must be kept.

The city is asking for patience as officials “work toward soliciting the position and adjusting personnel” to ensure adequate coverage for the city.

Nordick said the Sedgwick Police Department has two full-time and four part-time positions. The chief is one of the full-time positions.

Nygaard had been working full-time since December 2020. He became the police chief last November.

Nordick said Sedgwick has contacted Harvey County to ensure that law enforcement services are covered. The city will start looking for a new police chief in the next week and hopes to have the position filled in the next month.