Sedgwick Police Chief terminated

SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Sedgwick announced via social media the termination of the city’s former police chief, Larry Alexander.

In a statement by City Administrator Joe Turner, at approximately 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, Larry Alexander was “terminated for cause.”

I am unable to provide any additional details because this is a personnel matter. 

Joe Turner, Sedgwick City Administrator

Upon termination, former Chief Alexander was given a 64-page report that was also submitted to Sedgwick City Council by the city administrator during a Monday night executive session.

City Administrator Turner says that Alexander can share the details within the report as he chooses.

