SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) — The principal of R.L. Wright Elementary School in Sedgwick has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

Julie Scott is one of nine educators nationwide to be awarded the Terrell H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership in 2022. It is named for the second U.S. Secretary of Education, Terrel H. Bell. It honors school leaders who are “committed to education as a powerful and liberating force in people’s lives,” according to the U.S. Department of Education.

The award is part of the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program. Principals are nominated by their school communities during the final stages of the National Blue Ribbon Schools application process.

You can read more about Scott and her award here.