Sedwick County EMS Director John Gallagher placed on administrative leave

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. – Sedgwick County announced Monday that County Manager Tom Stolz has placed Dr. John Gallagher, EMS Director, on administrative leave with pay, effective July 19.

Dr. John Gallagher, Director/Medical Director, Sedgwick County EMS (Sedgwick County photo)

Paul Misasi, Deputy EMS Director, and Bill Robben, EMS Colonel, will be managing the EMS department.

Sedgwick County said since this continues to be a personnel matter and that no further information will be disclosed at this time.

On July 14, Sedgwick County commissioners moved into executive session to conduct matters of nonelected personnel related to the performance evaluation of a management-level county employee. They returned to the meeting about 30 minutes after the executive session to close the meeting. At the time, commissioners said they expected to receive the audit the following week or so, but it would not be made public.

County commissioners said any potential EMS changes fell on the shoulders of the county manager.

On Monday, Jim Howell, Sedgwick County Commissioner with Dist. 5 shared the following statement: “This is obviously a fairly significant move, and I’m glad Sedgwick County management is finally taking action.”