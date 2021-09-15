See how Kansas colleges rank in Forbes ‘America’s Top Colleges List’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Forbes released ‘America’s Top Colleges List‘ and ranks five Kansas colleges in the top 565.

Forbes used a new methodology that counts low-income student outcomes and added a federal database to their tally of graduate earnings.

You can read Forbes’ “How We Rank America’s Top Colleges” for more detailed information on how they ranked colleges across the nation.

With their new methodology, a public school has been ranked in first place for the first time by Forbes. The University of California at Berkley stole the number one spot from Harvard, which now ranks seventh.

The rankings of Kansas universities in Forbes ‘America’s Top Colleges List’

In Kansas, KU beat out other colleges in the state, ranking 188. KU is a public university with a total enrollment of 27,619 as of fall 2020. According to Forbes, the average grant aid is $10,073. The average debt is $7,114. An average early career salary is $100,800.

Kansas State University ranked less than fifty positions behind at 230. K-State is a public university with a total enrollment of 20,854 as of fall 2020. According to Forbes, the average grant aid is $8,233. The average debt is $6,766. An average early career salary is $98,000.

Wichita State University ranked 485. WSU is a public university with a total enrollment of 15,500 as of fall 2021. According to Forbes, the average grant aid is $6,165. The average debt is $7,997. An average early career salary is $85,700.

Baker University, the smallest Kansas college included in the list, ranked 522. Baker is a public university with a total full-time student enrollment of 1,164 as of fall 2020. According to Forbes, the average grant aid is $21,549. The average debt is $7,407. An average early career salary is $84,000.

Newman University was the last of colleges ranked in the state at 565. Newman is a public university with a total enrollment of 2,068 as of fall 2020, according to William Graves, director of institutional research at Newman. According to Forbes, the average grant aid is $22,642. The average debt is $5,421. An average early career salary is $90,800.