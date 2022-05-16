WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A total lunar eclipse graced the night skies Sunday, providing longer than usual thrills for stargazers across North and South America.

Here in Wichita, KSN cameras caught the action of the eclipse as it unfolded.

The moon was approximately 225,000 miles away at the peak of the eclipse, which occurred around 11 p.m.

A total eclipse occurs when Earth passes directly between the moon and the sun and casts a shadow on our constant, cosmic companion.

There’ll be another lengthy total lunar eclipse in November, with Africa and Europe lucking out again, but not the Americas. The next one isn’t until 2025.

The Associated Press contributed