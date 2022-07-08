American commutes are getting longer, with a U.S. Census Bureau report released in 2021 revealing the average one-way commute in 2019 reached a record high of 27.6 minutes. Combined with record-high gas prices, workers’ daily commutes are increasingly time-consuming and expensive—so much so that some are calling for commutes to count as part of the workday.

Even worse are travel times for “super commuters”—that unlucky 10% of Americans traveling more than one hour each way to punch a clock.

Stacker compiled statistics about the average commute in Wichita using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Statistics are calculated based on 2020 5-year estimates.

Average commute: 20.2 minutes

Workers with a 1+ hour commute: 2.9%

Workers who drive to work: 91.9%

Workers who carpool to work: 9.1%

Workers who take public transportation to work: 0.4%

Workers who work from home: 4.6%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.3%

Worked outside the county of residence: 32.17%

Metros with the worst average commute

East Stroudsburg, PA: 40 minutes New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA: 37 minutes Stockton, CA: 35.2 minutes Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV: 34.8 minutes San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA: 34.1 minutes

Metros with the best average commute