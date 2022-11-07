WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Starting Monday night and going through Sunday, you may notice green lights shining in and on Kansas buildings. Operation Green Light is a national effort to support veterans.

The Kansas Association of Counties (KAC) says many counties will illuminate county courthouses, county buildings, and offices green from Monday, Nov. 7, through Sunday, Nov. 13.

Operation Green Light is a new national collaborative initiative of KAC’s national partner, the National Association of Counties. The goal is to show support for military veterans, raise awareness about the challenges veterans face, and about available resources to help them and their families.

“Since the tragedy of September 11, 2001, our nation’s voluntary military force members, and their families, have made immense sacrifices for our safety and security over a two-decade period,” KAC Executive Director Bruce Chladny said in a news release. “Similar to the sacrifices of previous generations of our armed forces, their service to our country also often results in significant stress to many of the veterans who served in times of war and conflict. We want to ensure that our veterans and their families know that their service mattered, that we are grateful for their sacrifices, and that it is now our turn to make sure they are served by their county government and local communities.”

Residents and businesses are encouraged to take part in Operation Green Light. Change one light bulb in your home or building to a green bulb. The light can be on the exterior of your home or business so passersby can see it or an inside light that will spark conversations about veterans.

“By shining a green light, we let our veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported,” KAC Board President Kenny Baccus said. “Here in my home county, Ottawa County, we are lighting our county courthouse and other county buildings green throughout the week-long event recognizing our veterans.”

Along with Ottawa County, other Kansas county commissions passed a proclamation in support of Operation Green Light to light their county buildings green. These counties are also encouraging local citizens and businesses to light their homes and buildings green:

Allen County: Lighting their county courthouse green

Atchison County: Lighting their courthouse clock tower green

Barton County: Lighting their Golden Belt Veterans Memorial green

Butler County: Lighting their county courthouse green

Clay County: Lighting their county courthouse green

Cowley County: Lighting all entryways of county facilities green

Dickinson County: Lighting their county courthouse green

Geary County: Turning the majority of county-owned buildings’ exterior lighting green

Jefferson County: Lighting their county courthouse green

Leavenworth County: Lighting their county courthouse and grounds green

Miami County: Lighting their county administration building green

McPherson County: Lighting each window in their county courthouse green

Montgomery County: Lighting their county courthouse green

Neosho County: Lighting their courthouse green. Placing a banner outside their courthouse encouraging everyone to light their homes or businesses green

Osage County: Lighting their county courthouse green

Pawnee County: Lighting their county courthouse green

Riley County: Green lights will be installed and displayed along Poyntz Avenue in Downtown Manhattan (county seat)

Sedgwick County: Lighting the historic county courthouse green

Shawnee County: Lighting their county courthouse green

Sumner County: Lighting their county courthouse green

Even though the event is scheduled for the week of Veterans Day, Nov. 7-13, participants are encouraged to continue shining the green light year-round.

“Operation Green Light is a simple way to express our collective appreciation for the public service of our veterans,” National Association of Counties President Denise Winfrey said. “We encourage everyone to join us in displaying a green light for our veterans and to also reflect on how we, as a nation and at the county level, assist our military service personal back into civilian life upon completion of their service to our country.”

Click on either the Kansas Association of Counties or the National Association of Counties websites for more information and links to resources available to veterans.