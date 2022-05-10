WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A large group of Kansas veterans will be flying back to Wichita Wednesday as part of the Kansas Honor Flight (KHF). They are asking people to show up to greet the veterans for a Heroes’ Welcome Home Celebration.

The veterans and their guardians flew on a charter flight Monday to Washington, D.C. The group includes 93 veterans. Two of them were in World War II, 15 were in the Korean War, and 76 were in Vietnam.

While in Washington, they have been visiting the war memorials and Arlington National Cemetery. However, Wednesday’s welcome home ceremony in Wichita is just as much a part of the Honor Flight experience.

KHF is asking people to be at Red Roof Inn, 6815 W. Kellogg Drive, at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, to greet the veterans.

The KHF Facebook page message says:

“Make signs, bring balloons and plenty of enthusiasm to show these Heroes the Welcome Home they should have gotten the first time around when returning from service!”

The veterans will be bused to the Red Roof Inn for the celebration.

KHF is only having four Honor Flights in 2022. The three remaining charter flights are already full. The next welcome home ceremonies will be on July 1, Sept. 21, and Oct. 19.

KHF is an all-volunteer organization that provides veterans with all-expenses-paid trips to Washington.