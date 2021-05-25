Selden residents assess damage after tornado hits town

SELDEN, Kan. (KSNW) — An EF-1 tornado blew through the town of Selden on Monday.

Crews have been assessing the damage, which includes large trees that broke through roofs, windows and cars.

While taking shelter, homeowners said the tornado sounded like ‘loud blasts’ flying past their homes.

“Thankfully, it didn’t last long, but it lasted long enough,” said Loran Sulzman, a homeowner in Selden.

Sulzman has lived in Selden his whole life, and owns the house he grew up in. Heading downstairs to take shelter during the storm, he did not realize the house, which held so many memories, would be in shambles by the time he came back up.

The roof of his home had collapsed in and the walls were bent.

“I could tell something happened with how much wind was coming downstairs.” said Sulzman. “We had to cover up some of this furniture, but other than that that’s all we could do last night.”

Sulzman was not the only one left with damage to their property.

“It just took the roof off and just laid the wall over,” said Dusty Spresser, another homeowner in Selden.

While his loved on took shelter in a basement, Spresser was out alerting residents.

“There’s always some fear because you don’t know what you’re going to come back to,” said Spresser.

After the shock of seeing the damage done by the storm, residents began to clean up.

“Try to get some of the furniture out of there, and get a trailer, and go from there so,” said Sulzman.

No one in the small northwestern Kansas town will have to deal with the aftermath alone.

“It’s the one amazing thing about a small town is everyone comes together regardless,” said Rechelle Horinek, Selden homeowner.

