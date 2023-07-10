WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission will begin the selection process to bring a historical horse racing facility to Sedgwick County on Tuesday.

The Mayor of Park City says that it’s been a 16-year-long battle to bring a facility like this to the area. in 2007, the Wichita Greyhound Park closed shortly after Sedgwick County voters said “no” to slot machines.

Now with the possibility of the park being given new life, the Mayor says the City Council is hoping that will happen but says both proposals could mean significant opportunities for the city and south-central Kansas.

“We’re ready to do business with whichever one is selected by the state,” said Park City Mayor John Lehnherr.

Mayor Lehnherr says both the Boyd Gaming and Ruffin Holdings Inc. proposals for a historical horse racing facility could bring in 300 permanent jobs and 300 temporary construction jobs to the area.

“The north end of our, our community has, we’ve really kind of built that up with infrastructure, with water and sewer, we’re really poised for growth,” said Mayor Lehnherr.

He says the Boyd proposal would include a steakhouse and banquet hall. That would take up 20 acres of land next to Hartman Arena. The Ruffin proposal would include a steakhouse, nightclub and 110-room hotel. That would take up the 80-acre Wichita Greyhound Park site.

“Council gave a little bit more props to the Ruffin plan because we — as I said, we felt like it was a little more advantageous to Park City with the size of their campus plan,” said Mayor Lehnherr.

This, as the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission says, a third applicant, Flint Hills Entertainment, has withdrawn their application that would have placed a facility at Towne West Square.

“There’s nothing derogatory here, there’s nothing sinister. They simply did not feel they could round up their people in time to get them to fill out the additional paperwork,” said Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission Manager Randy Evans.

“We’re in a really good position because we’re excited, and we’re happy that the two remaining plans are in Park City, so it’s a win for us either way,” said Mayor Lehnherr.

The selection process will go from July 11-13 at the Drury Plaza Hotel in Wichita.

View the itinerary below:

Day 1 – July 11, 2023 9:00 Welcome and Agenda Review 9:15 Summary of Applications Received 9:45 Applicant #1 Presentation 11:45 Questions from Commissioners of #1 12:15 Lunch 1:45 Applicant #2 Presentation 3:45 Questions from Commissioners of #2 4:15 KRGC Financial Review 5:00 Adjourn

Day 2 – July 12, 2023 9:00 Comments from Government/Local Business #1 9:45 Government Comments #2 10:30 Break 10:45 Government Comments #3 11:30 Consultant/Economic Impact 12:15 Lunch 1:45 Public Comments (3 minutes each) 5:00 Adjourn

Day 3 – July 13, 2023 9:00 Executive Session (Backgrounds) 10:30 Applicant #1 Closing Comments 11:30 Applicant #1 Questions from Commissioners 12:00 Lunch 1:30 Applicant #2 Closing Comments 2:30 Applicant #2 Questions from Commissioners 3:00 Executive Session – (Receive privileged information/Deliberations) 4:00 Instructions from KRGC Attorney 4:15 Selection 5:00 Adjourn



Evans says the public is welcome to attend. However, the official public comment period will take place starting at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.

