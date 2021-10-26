Semi catches fire on Kansas Turnpike near Andover

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Traffic is moving slowly on the Kansas Turnpike following a semi caught fire early Tuesday morning. It happened just after 4 a.m.

The truck was pulling three trailers. The trailer had hazardous materials on board, so crews had to take measures to prevent the chemical from spreading in the air at the scene.

For a short time, both lanes were closed and traffic was diverted off at exit 71. Traffic reopened a short time later. The southbound lane is still impacted.

KTA Alert: I35 mm 57.8 SB, near Andover, incident impacting right lane only at this time. — Kansas Turnpike (@KansasTurnpike) October 26, 2021

KTA Alert: I35 57 SB outside of Andover incident is impacting both lanes. Traffic is being diverted off at exit 71. — Kansas Turnpike (@KansasTurnpike) October 26, 2021

No was injured in the fire.