Semi catches fire on Kansas Turnpike near Andover

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Traffic is moving slowly on the Kansas Turnpike following a semi caught fire early Tuesday morning. It happened just after 4 a.m.
The truck was pulling three trailers. The trailer had hazardous materials on board, so crews had to take measures to prevent the chemical from spreading in the air at the scene.
For a short time, both lanes were closed and traffic was diverted off at exit 71. Traffic reopened a short time later. The southbound lane is still impacted.
No was injured in the fire.