Semi catches fire on Kansas Turnpike near Andover

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Traffic is moving slowly on the Kansas Turnpike following a semi caught fire early Tuesday morning. It happened just after 4 a.m.

The truck was pulling three trailers. The trailer had hazardous materials on board, so crews had to take measures to prevent the chemical from spreading in the air at the scene.

For a short time, both lanes were closed and traffic was diverted off at exit 71. Traffic reopened a short time later. The southbound lane is still impacted.

No was injured in the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories