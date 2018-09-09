Local

Semi hits electric pole in Goddard, hundreds without power

By:

Posted: Sep 08, 2018 06:55 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 08, 2018 09:44 PM CDT

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) - Update: Power has since been restored.

Some Goddard residents are without power after a semi struck an electric pole on Kellogg Saturday.

Authorities said a charged power pole was down on west Kellogg in the 20300 block. The driver of the truck was not injured, however traffic in both directions was shut down. 

According to Westar, over 500 people were without power after the crash. Now, nearly 200 are without power in the area. 

The driver of the semi was not injured. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center