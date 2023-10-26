WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A semi-truck overturned Thursday morning in Wichita, prompting a hazmat response and, for several hours, a shelter-in-place alert for people nearby.

Wichita Fire Acting Battalion Chief Keith Niemann says the crash happened around 9 a.m. at the Kansas Highway 96 and Interstate 235 junction. A semi tanker overturned while turning from Meridian onto Northbound I-235.

Niemann says the driver was able to get out safely and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The tanker was hauling different gasoline mixtures, which began leaking after the rollover, according to Niemann.

Semi-truck overturns at the Kansas Highway 96 and Interstate 235 junction, causing a hazmat response and shelter in place for area residents on Oct. 26, 2023 (KSN Photo)

(Courtesy WichWay.org)

“That’s kind of what we’ve been dealing with here on out, just trying to get the gas stopped from leaking,” he said.

Residents who live in the two-block area next to Meridian and I-235 down to 37th Street North were asked to shelter in place as a precaution, but it has since been lifted.

“They’ve been monitoring the air to make sure that the flammability isn’t high enough to cause an explosion or cause a fire,” Niemann said. “We went ahead and sheltered a lot of the neighborhood here in place to make sure if something happened, they were in a safe position, and we had crews over here monitoring the neighborhoods, making sure there’s no gasoline in the air over here.”

Niemann said it does not appear that much fuel has leaked, but he didn’t have an exact number of how much was lost from the 7500-gallon tanker. Crews kept the leak contained to a small area to prevent it from reaching storm drainage.

Meridian was closed between 37th Street North and I-235. The exit from northbound I-235 to Meridian was also closed during the incident.