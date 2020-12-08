Semi rolls over on I-135 southbound ramp to eastbound Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department is assisting with a semi rollover. It happened around 9:30 a.m.

The rollover happened on the southbound I-135 to the east Kellogg ramp. Officials ask that you avoid the area.

