SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A semi that rolled over on eastbound I-70 has been removed and the interstate is now open to thru traffic.

It happened at the junction of I-70 and I-135. All eastbound traffic on I-70 approaching I-135 will be guided south due to the rollover.

All southbound traffic on I-135 wanting to exit for eastbound I-70 will need to continue south past the interchange.