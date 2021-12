WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A semi-truck overturned, straddling the median on the Kansas Turnpike in east Wichita between Kellogg and 127th Street around 5:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes were closed due to a possible hazordous leak.

Drivers were asked to avoid I-35 between mile markers 50 and 53.

#WFD and @SedgwickCounty FD #1 closing I-35 (KTA) both directions of travel between Kellogg and 127th St E due to an MVA w/ HazMat involving a semi tanker truck that is straddling the median. #icttraffic #ictfire — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) December 2, 2021

All lanes along the turnpike are now back open as of 9:54 p.m.