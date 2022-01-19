Semitruck crashes and catches fire west of Hoisington in Barton County

HOISINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A semitruck crashed and caught fire west of Hoisington on Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Kansas Highway 4 around 7 a.m.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office located a semitruck and trailer that left the road, crashed into a creek and caught fire.

Randy L Gamble, the 52-year-old driver of the truck from Iowa, escaped the semi. He was transported to Clara Barton Hospital in Hoisington with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Hoisington Fire Department was able to bring the fire under control quickly. However, both the truck and trailer were a total loss.