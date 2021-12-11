WATCH LIVE: Sen. Bob Dole arrives in Topeka

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — At 4:30 p.m. in Topeka, Gov. Laura Kelly and a delegation of Kansas officials will receive former Senator Bob Dole’s casket at the Kansas State Capitol.

Kansas ROTC cadets will provide an honor cordon as the Kansas National Guard Casket Team carries the casket to its position of repose on the second level.

KSN will live stream the public ceremony that will take place in the Capitol Rotunda and include remarks by Governor Kelly, Senators Roger Marshall, Jerry Moran, former Senator Nancy Kassebaum Baker, and former Congressman James Slattery.

After the service, Dole’s casket and family will return to Washington, D.C. Details of his burial at the Arlington National Cemetery are pending.