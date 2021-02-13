Sen. Bud Estes, a Republican from Dodge City, has died

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Ailing Republican state Sen. Bud Estes has died, Senate leadership announced in a news release Saturday morning. He was 74.

Senate president Ty Masterson said in a statement that Estes had “a kind and gentle spirit and was well respected by all who served with him in the legislature.”

Masterson’s spokesman, Mike Pirner, said Estes’ widow notified lawmakers of his death and approved the release. Estes won re-election in November to a second term representing a southwest Kansas district that includes the Dodge City and Liberal area.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly released a statement about Sen. Estes, “I was deeply saddened to hear of Senator Estes’ passing, Senator Estes had a long history of serving the Southwest Kansas community, his legacy will live on through his public service. I extend my deepest sympathies to his friends and family during their time of mourning.”

Estes had been hospitalized in recent months and had not been in Topeka this session.