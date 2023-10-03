WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Days after Wichita’s Yingling Aviation announced that they expanding and hiring, Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran toured the facility on Tuesday morning.

A full hangar at Yingling Aviation. (Courtesy: Andrew Nichols)

The company said it is expanding to a 14th building at its facility at Eisenhower National Airport. It is also actively hiring more than 80 new employees.

Yingling plans to use the new space for sheet metal repair for flight control surfaces, major structural components, precision cutting on avionics panels, modification, and other services.

After the tour, Moran talked to KSN News about a variety of issues, including averting the government shutdown, reauthorizing the FAA Act, and choosing a new FAA administrator.

“I hope that he has the right answers and is a person that we can quickly and easily confirm so that we can get some continuity and consistency at the FAA,” Moran said. “They have a lot of work to do, and there is a backlog at the FAA and rules and regulations that really affects every person in Kansas that works in aviation and every pilot in the country who wants to fly.”

Sen. Jerry Moran tours Wichita’s Yingling Aviation on Oct. 3, 2023 (KSN Photo)

Sen. Jerry Moran tours Wichita’s Yingling Aviation on Oct. 3, 2023 (KSN Photo)

Sen. Jerry Moran tours Wichita’s Yingling Aviation on Oct. 3, 2023 (KSN Photo)

Sen. Jerry Moran tours Wichita’s Yingling Aviation on Oct. 3, 2023 (KSN Photo)

Moran also says he wants to take a look at the remarriage penalty for spouses of service members who died.