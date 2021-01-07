Sen. Marshall issues statement after Capitol storming calling for peaceful transition of power to President-elect Biden

In this image from video, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. issued another statement Thursday regarding the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Supporters of President Donald Trump, following his encouragement, stormed building, disrupting the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.

Members of Congress were forced into hiding, offices were ransacked, and the formal congressional tally of Electoral College votes was halted for more than six hours.

A coalition of senators and senators-elect have pledged to reject the results.

Marshall was on a coalition of Republicans who objected to the certification of Trump’s election loss. On early Thursday. lawmakers’ stayed up all night to finish counting the Electoral College vote confirming Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential election.

Marshall issued this statement.

“Joe Biden is the President-Elect and we must and will have a peaceful transition of power on January 20th. Anything less is not an option. To be explicitly clear – Joe Biden will be our next President,” said Senator Marshall. “I am sickened and angered by the violence that unfolded at our nation’s Capitol yesterday. To all those who destroyed any chance we had for peaceful discussion and debate on restoring and ensuring confidence in this and all future elections: Your actions were despicable and each of you – the rioters, vandals, and trespassers – should be prosecuted to the fullest extent. I am thankful for our law enforcement officers who worked courageously to restore order at the U.S. Capitol – their heroism is unmatched. America is a resilient nation, and I have no doubt that we will unite and grow stronger after this.”

President Donald Trump says there will be an “orderly transition on January 20th”. Trump says he totally disagrees with the outcome of the election, and claims falsely that the facts bear him out.