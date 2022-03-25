WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Senator Jerry Moran is pushing Congress to help millions on the brink of famine due to the War in Ukraine, which could have implications for wheat and commodity sales for Kansas farmers amid a volatile marketplace.

Russia is the world’s largest exporter of wheat, and Ukraine is the fifth largest. Moran says that means disruptions are putting roughly 45 million people across 43 countries who depend on those exports at risk.

Thursday, Moran pushed Congress to utilize the Bill Emerson Humanitarian Trust — taking the money to buy U.S. commodities and send them overseas amid disruptions to wheat exports worldwide.

“Just as Kansas is the breadbasket of America, Ukraine is the breadbasket of Europe,” Moran said Thursday while addressing Congress.

This comes as Kansas wheat farmers continue to navigate an unstable market.

“I think what we’re going through right now [are] very unprecedented times that many of us have never seen before,” Justin Gilpin, the CEO of Kansas Wheat, said. “It’s almost 30% of the world trade that is potentially being disrupted, and it’s causing buyers to have to find alternative sources.”

Jeremy Hill, Director of the Center for Economic Development and Business Research, says even if the War in Ukraine ends soon, disruptions could still last through the calendar year.

“I think farmers are going to see this limited supply, high commodity prices that they can sell into, and that’s going to be a benefit to them,” Hill said.

But Gilpin says Kansas wheat farmers haven’t seen increased demand materialize yet.

KCBT Wheat futures for July puts the price of a bushel roughly five dollars more compared to the same time last year, but inflation is canceling out any economic boost to farmers.

“The price of inputs, [the] fertilizer that goes into produce … a bushel of wheat is three times as high as it was this time last year and potentially going higher,” Gilpin said.

Gilpin says Ukraine is also a major supplier and producer of corn, adding a lot of attention will shift to where things will go with the corn and soybean markets in the coming weeks.