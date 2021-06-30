Sen. Moran to host Blue Origin, a space company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, in Wichita

Jeff Bezos speaks in front of a model of Blue Origin’s Blue Moon lunar lander, Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran will host Blue Origin CEO Dr. Bob Smith in Wichita on Wednesday.

Moran will showcase Wichita`s aerospace capabilities, including tours of Globe Engineering Company, Harlow Aerostructures, Metal Finishing Company and Accurus Aerospace.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said he founded Blue Origin with the vision of enabling a future where millions of people are living and working in space to benefit Earth.

Bezos announced he would blast into space on Blue Origin’s debut flight on July 20 after 15 successful test flights of its reusable New Shepard rockets.

The date was selected because it is the 52nd anniversary of the first moon landing by Apollo 11’s Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin. In addition, the Bezos flight will officially kick off the company’s space tourism business.

The Amazon founder, the richest person in the world by Forbes’ estimate, will become the first person to ride his own rocket to space. Bezos will step down as Amazon’s CEO 15 days before liftoff.