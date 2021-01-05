Sen. Moran will affirm Biden’s win

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Senator Jerry Moran on Tuesday said he will affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win on Wednesday when the joint session of Congress counts the results of the Electoral College.

Moran released the following statement:

“I am a conservative Republican. Therefore, I must strictly adhere to the United States Constitution. The Constitution clearly limits the role of Congress with respect to presidential elections to the counting of electoral votes that have been certified by the states. The states, consistent with the principles of federalism and a limited national government, possess the sole authority to determine and submit their electors. To vote to reject these state-certified electoral votes would be to act outside the bounds of the Constitution, which I will not do.

“President Trump had every right under the Constitution to challenge the results of the election in the courts, and I publicly supported his right to do so given the allegations and reports of irregularities and fraud. But in every instance, the judgments were clear, and no judge or Supreme Court justice – including those appointed by President Trump – determined there was evidence sufficient to change the results of the election.

“Support of the institutions and legal processes established in the Constitution by those who founded this exceptional American Republic are necessary to preserve our most cherished American values. Voting to object to the electoral process without a constitutional basis to do so may be expedient and lead to short-term political benefits for some, but would risk undermining our democracy – which is built upon the rule of law and separation of powers. No victory for one’s cause today can be worth what we would lose tomorrow.”

Three Kansas Representatives are joining other GOP leaders in their intent to object to Biden’s wins in certain states.

Rep. Ron Estes, Rep. Tracey Mann, and Rep. Jake LaTurner released the following statement Sunday.

“It is the duty of Congress to certify electors for the presidential election based on the laws passed by state legislators. With several states facing serious allegations of voter fraud and violations of their own state laws, the Kansas Republican delegation in the House will object to the certification of electors in multiple states on Jan. 6. This action is not taken lightly and comes after extensive study and research. Kansans deserve to know that all legal, and only legal, votes were counted. We hope our actions begin to restore the confidence of tens of millions of our fellow Americans that feel their sacred right to vote is under attack.”

Senator Roger Marshall, who was sworn in Sunday and took over longtime Senator Pat Roberts, announced Saturday he would also be supporting an objection.

“We must hold accountable any state that disregarded the law or our constitution,” Marshall tweeted Saturday. “The Electoral College is only as strong as the states who are entrusted to follow election laws. That is why I will be supporting objection and debate next week.”