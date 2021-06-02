Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau from Wichita named ‘Legislator of the Year’ by Kansas Interfaith Action

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau (D) from Wichita was named Legislator of the Year by the Kansas Interfaith Action Tuesday. Kansas Interfaith Action is a group that advocates for public policy around social justice like health care and criminal justice reform.

Faust-Goudeau was surprised and honored with the recognition. “They give this award to people that do a lot of work to make life better for Kansans and so I’m just extremely honored, excited, humbled, and surprised,” she said.

Kansas Treasurer and former Lieutenant Governor Lynn Rogers was present to honor Senator Faust-Goudeau.