Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau from Wichita named ‘Legislator of the Year’ by Kansas Interfaith Action

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau (D) from Wichita was named Legislator of the Year by the Kansas Interfaith Action Tuesday. Kansas Interfaith Action is a group that advocates for public policy around social justice like health care and criminal justice reform.

Faust-Goudeau was surprised and honored with the recognition. “They give this award to people that do a lot of work to make life better for Kansans and so I’m just extremely honored, excited, humbled, and surprised,” she said.

Kansas Treasurer and former Lieutenant Governor Lynn Rogers was present to honor Senator Faust-Goudeau.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories