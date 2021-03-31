Senate confirms Amber Schultz as Kansas Department of Labor Secretary

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Labor’s new leadership is here to stay, decided by the Kansas Senate Wednesday.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly appointed Amber Schultz as the new KDOL Secretary in January 2021. She took over the position in an acting capacity before getting final approval from the Kansas Legislature. Shultz took over for Interim Secretary Ryan Wright, marking the third person to take the seat in the pandemic since Delia Garcia resigned June 22, 2020, amid unemployment frustrations.

“I appreciate the Senate’s swift confirmation of Secretary Shultz,” Gov. Kelly said. “Secretary Shultz has a wealth of leadership experience in technology and innovation – which makes her the perfect person to oversee our IT system modernization. She has already hit the ground running at the Department of Labor as we work to pay out essential benefits and modernize.”

KDOL has been plagued with problems since the start of the pandemic, many Kansans complaining they can get no response to inquiries.