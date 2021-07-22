Senator Bob Dole turns 98, hopes to return to Kansas

CLEVELAND, OH – JULY 18: World War II veteran and former Sen. Bob Dole (R-KS) waves after listening to a speech on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicks off on July 18. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) – Former Kansas Senator Bob Dole celebrated his 98th birthday Thursday and is hoping one day to come back to Kansas.

In an interview with USA Today, Dole said he hopes to return to the University of Kansas and the state’s capitol, Topeka, soon.

“I keep fairly busy,” Dole said during a 45-minute interview in his apartment in the Watergate complex, and he has more things he wants to do. He hopes to regain enough strength to make “one more trip home,” to Kansas, to visit the Veterans Affairs medical center in Topeka and meet with students at the University of Kansas’ Dole Institute of Politics in Lawrence. USA Today Interview

Dole attended the University of Kansas as an athlete in the 1940’s. His education was interrupted when he decided to enlist in the United States Army during World War II.

In February, Dole was diagnosed with stage-4 lung cancer.

The Russell, Kansas-native and his wife, former Senator Elizabeth Dole, and her foundation have invited Americans to sign a virtual birthday card for the 98-year-old Dole.