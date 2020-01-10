Senator Jerry Moran gets a tour of 737 Max subcontractor

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – “We’re not in panic mode,” said Cox machine President Jason Cox on Thursday.

Cox met with U.S. Senator Jerry Moran to talk about the 737 MAX and subcontract work. Cox told the Senator the 737 MAX need to safely get flying again.

Cox does parts work with his more than 300 employees and sells those parts to Spirit, Boeing and overseas operations as well.

“We’ve put everyone on reduced work week,” said Cox. “And we’re doing some furloughs now and we’re trying to retain the workforce until we can find out what’s going to happen.”

Senator Moran said he knows all too well the 737 MAX production is on hold while the FAA and other regulators work with Boeing officials to get the plane in the air again.

“I also asked the President to work with me to make sure all options were explored,” said U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R) – Kansas. “And indicated to the President we are looking to increase the opportunities for Wichita.”

The main goal at this time, said Senator Moran, is getting the 737 MAX flying so production can ramp up again.

Spirit Aerosystems continues to ask employees for voluntary layoffs in the wake of the plane production being on hold.

Cox says his company supplies a lot of parts for the 737 MAX.

“A large portion of our work statement is for Spirit and a good portion of that is on the 737 MAX,” said Cox. “So it’s a very important program for us and a very important program for the entire region.”

Moran says he will be in touch again with FAA leaders and leaders at Boeing to not only see where there is progress but also to see if anything more can be done.

“Urge. Nudge. Insist that everything that is happening again with the caveat that we don’t want to do anything that’s not safe,” said Senator Moran.