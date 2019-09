WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Senator Jerry Moran will be making a couple of stops in Kansas this week.

Tuesday he’s hosting a town hall in Atchinson with world renowned ocean explorer, Doctor Robert Ballard, to speak with area students about the importance of stem.

On Thursday, Senator Moran is hosting Ryan McCarthy, the acting secretary of the U.S. Army, at Wichita State for a tour of the experimental engineering building.