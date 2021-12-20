Senator Jerry Moran visits Kansans affected by storms and fires

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Senator Jerry Moran met with Kansans who were affected by storms and fires on Friday.

Here is what he had to say about his visit:

Russell County fire damage

On Friday, I was in Russell county where I visited with Kansans who have been affected by this week’s weather — particularly in the Four County Fire. The United Methodist Church in Paradise has become the point of distribution for donated supplies, food, water and other needs for people who have lost their homes or other essential property. I appreciated hearing the firsthand details about how neighbors came together to help one another as Kansans so naturally do. After speaking to volunteers, first responders and those who suffered loss at the church, Sheriff Fred Whitman led me on a tour of the devastation in Russell County. The grassland is scorched, and it will be months before that ground cover is replenished, meaning an increased risk for erosion and dust storms this winter. I saw dozens of cattle who perished and entire farmsteads gone. My heart breaks for those who have lost their homes and livelihoods.” Sen. Moran

Click here or watch the YouTube video below to learn more about the scale of the damage and the conversations Sen. Moran had with Kansans who have been impacted.

Thank you to the first responders who acted quickly on Wednesday to help Kansas farmers, ranchers and families as fires took hold in counties across Kansas, including Rooks, Ellis, Osborne and Russell. Thank you also to Russell County EMS Director Keith Haberer, Russell County Sheriff Fred Whitman, Russell County Commissioners Daron Woelk and Steve Reinhardt, Russell County NRCS Director Ramon Gonzalez, Kansas Representative Troy Waymaster, Mayor of Paradise Brett Thompson, Waldo Fire Chief Dustin Finkenbinder, District 3 Fire Chief Keith Koelling, Clayton Huseman of KLA, Doug Zillinger of Kansas Farm Bureau and Kansas State Sen. Elaine Bowers for your time and to everyone who spoke with me.” Sen. Moran

(Courtesy: Sen. Moran)

Ellis County storm damage

Following my visit to Russell County, I traveled to Ellis County where I joined officials for an aerial tour to see the vast extent of land burned throughout the region. Surveying the damage from above allowed me to examine the full scale of the damage as Kansans continue to pull together to help their friends, loved ones and community.” Sen. Moran

(Courtesy: Sen. Moran)

Once landed, I was joined by Ellis County and Trego County leaders at the Hays Airport to discuss the problems caused by Wednesday’s wind storms, the resulting wildfires and next steps for those affected. What I saw yesterday in Russell and Ellis counties accounts for a fraction of the impacted land, and my office is continuing to receive information and are ready to assist those working to rebuild and provide resources to those who have been impacted by this week’s weather and subsequent fires. “Thank you to the first responders who acted quickly on Wednesday to help Kansas farmers, ranchers and families as fires took hold across out state. I want to express my gratitude to Kansas Highway Patrol pilot Mark Schroeder for allowing me to survey the damage from above and to Ellis County Sheriff Scott Braun for accompanying us and providing his insight. Thank you to all those who joined me at the Hays Airport for speaking with me and for the opportunity to learn more about how I can be of assistance.” Sen. Moran