Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran watches SpaceX launch

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Four astronauts are in orbit and on their way to the International Space Station. Their launch Sunday night by SpaceX kicks off regular crew flights from the U.S.

The Falcon rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Florida Sunday night.

It is the second crew launched by SpaceX but its first fully operational crewed mission.

The capsule will dock at the International Space Station Monday night. The team will spend six months doing scientific research.

Senator Jerry Moran saw the launch first hand. He says this is an important step for national security, but it also could inspire future Kansans and the future of aviation in Wichita.

“This setting tonight also gives me the opportunity to give me the chance to talk to the commanding general of the U.S. Space Command and the Secretary of the Air Force in which we will continue to promote Kansas as a place in which they should be doing business,” Moran said.

Moran watched from the Kennedy Space Center and saw the pilots leave to board the vessel and say goodbye to their families first hand.