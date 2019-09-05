Live Now
Senator Moran and secretary of the army visit NIAR

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – US Senator Jerry Moran brought acting secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy to campus to tour NIAR The National Institute for Aviation Research.

It was a chance for McCarthy to see the many resources at NIAR for potential partnerships in the future.

Ryan McCarthy, acting secretary U.S. army “What really got my attention the most today was the work on added manufacturing some of the work they’re doing with the navy, Air Force that is really the key for us to become a leaner and faster organization in the future.”

McCarthy says they’ve executed a nearly twenty million dollar contract to study applied materials at WSU that could be placed on everything from army vehicles to weapons systems.

