Latinx leaders organize a peaceful protest for Vanessa Guillén

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Raising awareness and hoping for change, that was the goal for a group of protesters hoping to bring light to Vanessa Guillén’s case.

On Sunday, Latinx leaders gathered near Marion St. and Rock Road. It was a block away from McConnell Air Force Base. The group wanted to send a peaceful message.

Jennifer Retana is the organizer of the protest. She says one of the main reasons she decided to take action and protest for Vanessa Guillén’s family was due to the lack of movement in Wichita.

“That strong message to the military that we are not here to make them feel intimidated, but we are here to ask for support to ask for that help as well.”

Isiah Sánchez also believes it is essential for people to come together.

“I feel like everybody does matter when it comes to a certain crisis like this. We should all come together regardless if it’s white, Mexican, Black, Asians, or whatever.”

“We would like for the entire community to come out here, but obviously, sometimes we can’t come out here, but it’s honestly quite sad that people are not standing up like we would like them to,” added Retana.

Those who attended the protest were able to fill out a petition online and sign an electronic document asking for a congressional investigation for Vanessa Guillén’s case.

