Senior citizens enjoy some summer food and fun

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Residents of a Wichita memory care community got to enjoy a little sun, sand and saltwater Thursday morning.

Chisholm Place, 1859 N. Webb, threw a Life’s a Beach party for memory care residents. The party included beach decorations, games and snow cones.

To help the residents get a feel for the beach, Chisholm Place had individual containers with sand for the residents to put their feet in. The residents also put their hands into bowls of saltwater to feel its softness.

“Sensory cues are especially important for those living with memory impairment because they stir recollections of pleasurable moments from the past,” Todd Alstatt said in a news release. He is the community relations director for Chisholm Place. “In creating this beach experience, our goal is to provide wonderful summer sensations that otherwise aren’t currently available to our residents because of the pandemic.”

Organizers say the coronavirus pandemic is keeping residents from going to a real beach. The goal of this party was to give them the next best thing.

