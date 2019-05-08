Senior couple crash into building next to Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q, no serious injuries

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – An elderly couple walk away with minor injuries after their car drives through a building today in east Wichita.

It seems an elderly driver mistook the gas for the brake and slammed through the large glass window of the storefront.

It happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. at 3500 block of east Central Avenue in the vacant storefront next to the recently opened Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q.

“Everyone is okay, I was really shaking up when it happened” says Nissa McWorter, Hog Wild staff. “I really was just out there cleaning those tables, sitting down at them!”

No patrons or staff were injured, and the passengers of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and also refused medical treatment from emergency service workers that arrived on the scene,

“Yeah they walked out of it,” chimes McWorter. “Luckily it was after our lunch rush so only one customer was there, on the other side of the building.”