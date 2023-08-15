Seniors at Wichita’s Southeast High School gathered for sunrise before the start of the school year on Aug. 15, 2023. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Southeast High School seniors kicked off the first day of school before it got bright on Tuesday.

Seniors from the class gathered at the football field to watch the sunrise together on their last first day of school. Many even took pictures to celebrate the start of their last year.

Students will be in class for about three weeks until Labor Day weekend. The school year in Wichita is scheduled until May 23, barring any makeup days. To see the USD 259 district calendar, click here.